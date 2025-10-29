T-Mobile Launches Giving Campaign for First Responders This Holiday Season
T-Mobile is rolling out its annual holiday giving campaign with a spotlight on first responders, inviting both employees and customers to support emergency personnel and their families. The carrier’s effort includes donation matching and easy ways for customers to contribute through the T-Life app.
The campaign runs from National First Responders Day on October 28 through November 21. During this period, the company’s foundation will give employees a $25 donation credit and provide a 2:1 match for donations to selected first responder organizations including Tunnel to Towers, American Red Cross, First Responder Children’s Foundation, and American Heart Association.
Customers can also participate without spending money. On National First Responders Day, T-Mobile users can click a button in the T-Life app’s T-Mobile Tuesdays section to trigger a company donation to Tunnel to Towers, up to $250,000 total. The same setup repeats on Giving Tuesday, December 2, for the First Responder Children’s Foundation, with T-Mobile donating up to $200,000.
The carrier says it has donated $43 million and contributed over 134,000 volunteer hours to more than 20,000 nonprofits since 2020 through these seasonal campaigns. The company employs nearly 50 retired police officers on its public safety teams who help develop connectivity solutions for emergency services, including T-Priority, a dedicated 5G network service for first responders, and T-Satellite, which enables emergency texts in areas without cell coverage.