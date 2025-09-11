T-Mobile Offers Free iPhone 17 Pro with Trade-Ins Starting September 12

T-Mobile customers can snag Apple’s newest iPhone 17 models for free through several deals when pre-orders begin this Friday, September 12th. The carrier’s most attractive offer gives customers the top-tier iPhone 17 Pro at no cost when they trade in any eligible device and sign up for T-Mobile’s Experience Beyond plan.

According to T-Mobile’s announcement, the iPhone 17 lineup includes four models: the standard iPhone 17, the ultra-thin iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. All phones feature upgraded cameras with 48MP systems and tougher Ceramic Shield 2 glass that’s three times more scratch-resistant than previous models.

The best part? You won’t need to visit a store to upgrade. Yesterday, T-Mobile announced that its T-Life app now handles the entire upgrade process from your phone. Customers can browse models, pick colors, select deals, handle trade-ins, and complete purchases in just a few minutes through the app.

Here’s what T-Mobile is offering starting Friday:

iPhone 17 Pro completely free with any device trade-in (in any condition) on their premium Experience Beyond or Go5G Next plans

iPhone 17 free with no trade-in required when switching from another carrier

$1,000 off any iPhone 17 model when switching to select plans

Apple Watch SE3 for just $99 when adding a watch line

The deals work through monthly bill credits spread over 24 months, so you’ll see the savings reflected in your monthly bill rather than upfront. All iPhone 17 models will be available in stores and online starting September 19th, with Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 3 arriving the same day.

For customers wanting the convenience of app-based upgrades, the T-Life app requires iOS 16 or higher and is available in both English and Spanish. Beyond phone upgrades, the app also serves as a hub for accessing T-Mobile perks like free streaming services and weekly deals.

The iPhone 17 Air stands out as Apple’s thinnest phone ever, while the Pro models now come with eSIM-only designs that eliminate physical SIM card slots. This change allows for larger batteries and up to 39 hours of video playback on Pro models.