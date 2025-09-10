Labor Groups Launch T-Mobile Boycott, Targeting 10,000 Customer Cancellations

A coalition of labor and activist groups launched a boycott campaign against T-Mobile today, calling on customers to cancel their service in protest of the carrier’s business partnerships and policy changes.

According to PhoneArena, the boycott kicked off at 5 PM Pacific Time on September 10th, led by organizations including the Communication Workers of America and Tesla Takedown.

The groups are pushing for at least 10,000 T-Mobile customers to cancel their contracts by November 1st. Their main complaints center around T-Mobile’s partnership with Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite service and the company’s recent decision to end its diversity and inclusion programs.

The boycott organizers also criticize T-Mobile’s approach to worker unionization efforts, claiming the company has used aggressive tactics to prevent employees from organizing. They argue this sets T-Mobile apart from competitors AT&T and Verizon, which they say are more respectful of workers’ rights to organize.

T-Mobile currently serves over 130 million customers nationwide and has been adding hundreds of thousands of new subscribers each quarter. The company recently reported strong financial results, with net income jumping 48% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year.

Whether the boycott will significantly impact T-Mobile’s subscriber numbers remains to be seen, given the company’s recent growth momentum and the challenge of coordinating mass cancellations among such a large customer base.

