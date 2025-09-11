T-Mobile to Power 2028 Los Angeles Olympics with 5G Technology

T-Mobile has scored a major victory by landing the official telecommunications contract for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics. The wireless carrier will be responsible for connecting more than 110 locations across Southern California, including over 40 competition venues, using its 5G network infrastructure.

According to T-Mobile’s announcement, the company will handle everything from basic staff communications to cutting-edge broadcast technology during the Games. This includes providing push-to-talk services for over 15,000 Olympic staff members and ensuring secure, high-speed connections between the main broadcast center and all competition venues.

The deal puts T-Mobile’s 5G network front and center for what organizers are calling the most tech-forward Olympics in modern history. The carrier will use specialized network slicing technology to handle point-of-sale systems and ticketing, while also supporting the Olympic Broadcasting Services that will distribute coverage to more than 100 international broadcasters.

T-Mobile plans to showcase several next-generation wireless technologies during the Games, including AI-powered data solutions and innovations designed to enhance fan engagement and operational efficiency. The company will also provide satellite coverage through its new SuperMobile business service, ensuring connectivity even in areas where traditional cell towers might struggle.

For T-Mobile, this represents a significant opportunity to demonstrate its network capabilities on a global stage. The 2028 LA Olympics will draw worldwide attention, making it an ideal showcase for the carrier’s 5G technology and business services division. The Games are expected to be one of the most connected Olympic events ever, with T-Mobile’s infrastructure supporting everything from athlete communications to international media coverage.