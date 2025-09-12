T-Mobile Gets Slapped with Fine for Jumping the Gun on REVVL 7 Pro Sales

T-Mobile has agreed to pay $7,000 to the U.S. government and implement new compliance measures after selling thousands of phones before getting proper approval from federal regulators.

According to PhoneArena, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has closed an investigation into T-Mobile for selling the REVVL 7 Pro 5G smartphone without the required equipment authorization. The carrier started selling the device on May 23, 2024, but didn’t receive official FCC approval until six days later on May 29.

During those six days, T-Mobile sold thousands of the REVVL 7 Pro 5G phones to customers. The FCC requires all devices that emit radio signals to meet specific technical standards before they can be legally sold in the United States. These rules help ensure phones don’t interfere with other electronic devices or networks.

The FCC formally notified T-Mobile about the issue in October, and the carrier has now accepted responsibility for the oversight. T-Mobile blamed the manufacturer, Wingtech, saying it relied on the company to handle the authorization process properly.

As part of the settlement, T-Mobile will create a formal compliance program that includes appointing a senior manager as a compliance officer, developing a compliance manual, and conducting employee training. The company will also make a voluntary $7,000 contribution to the U.S. Treasury.

The REVVL 7 Pro 5G was briefly recalled from stores in August, though it’s unclear if that incident was related to this authorization issue. T-Mobile has stated it’s committed to following all regulatory requirements going forward.

Source: PhoneArena