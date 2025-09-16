When Mother Nature Strikes, So Do Phone Scammers – Protect Yourself Now

Hurricanes, wildfires, and other natural disasters don’t just destroy homes and communities – they also create the perfect hunting ground for scammers. These criminals prey on people when they’re most vulnerable, using fake phone calls, texts, and websites to steal money and personal information from both disaster victims and people trying to help.

According to T-Mobile’s recent community advisory, scammers have several tricks up their sleeves during disaster situations. They’ll pose as contractors demanding upfront payments for repairs they never complete, fake insurance agents selling bogus policies, or even government workers claiming to be from FEMA (who never actually charge application fees, by the way).

The worst part? Many of these scams start with your phone. You might get calls from people claiming to represent disaster relief agencies, texts asking for donations to fake charities, or emails with links that steal your personal information. Some scammers even show up at your door pretending to be official inspectors.

Here’s how to protect yourself: Never respond to unexpected calls or texts asking for money or personal details. If someone contacts you claiming to be from an official organization, hang up and call that organization directly using a number you find yourself. For door-to-door visitors, always ask for official ID and verify their credentials before letting them in.

Your phone carrier can help too. T-Mobile customers get Scam Shield built into their plans, which automatically flags suspicious calls as “Scam Likely” on your screen. You can even block these calls completely by dialing #662# or using the T-Life app. If you get a suspicious text, forward it to 7726 to report it.

The bottom line: Scammers count on chaos and confusion to succeed. But by staying alert and using the protection tools available on your phone, you can avoid becoming their next victim. When disaster strikes, don’t let scammers add insult to injury.