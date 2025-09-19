T-Mobile Hits $19 Million in Small Town Grants, Now Supporting 425 Communities

T-Mobile customers can feel a bit better about their monthly phone bills knowing some of that money is going toward improving small towns across America. The wireless carrier just announced it has now distributed over $19 million through its Hometown Grants program, reaching 425 communities in 48 states and Puerto Rico.

According to T-Mobile’s announcement, the latest round included 25 new towns, each receiving up to $50,000 to fund local projects that make a real difference in their communities. Since launching the program in April 2021, these grants have helped create everything from new playgrounds and hiking trails to upgraded library technology and community centers.

The results speak for themselves: the program has generated 169,000 volunteer hours and created 1,288 jobs in small towns that often struggle to fund major improvements on their own. Recent projects include building a splash pad in Arkansas, creating accessible playgrounds in Florida, and installing multilingual signage in Nebraska to help non-English speaking residents.

What makes this program particularly appealing is its focus on towns that really need the help. Only communities with populations under 50,000 can apply, ensuring the money goes to places where $50,000 can make a significant impact. T-Mobile partners with Main Street America, a nonprofit focused on community development, to review applications and select recipients based on community impact and project feasibility.

The program fits into T-Mobile’s broader strategy of investing in rural and small-town America, alongside initiatives like expanding 5G coverage to underserved areas and providing affordable home internet options. For a company that built its brand on being the “Un-carrier” that does things differently, supporting local communities where big wireless investments typically don’t make financial sense aligns with that image.

Towns interested in applying can visit t-mobile.com/hometowngrants to submit their proposals. With three and a half years left in T-Mobile’s five-year commitment, plenty more communities will likely benefit from this program that turns cell phone revenue into local improvements.