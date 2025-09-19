T-Mobile Announces 16% Jump in Quarterly Dividend Payments

T-Mobile shareholders are getting a nice bonus this holiday season. The wireless carrier just announced it’s increasing its quarterly dividend payment by 16%, meaning investors will receive more money for each share they own.

According to T-Mobile’s official announcement, the company’s board approved a cash dividend of $1.02 per share, which is $0.14 more than last quarter. For context, a dividend is essentially a cash payment that companies make to their shareholders as a way of sharing profits.

The payments will go out on December 11, 2025, to anyone who owns T-Mobile stock by November 26, 2025. This means if you’re a T-Mobile shareholder, you’ll see this extra money hit your account just in time for the holidays.

This dividend increase signals that T-Mobile is doing well financially and feels confident enough to share more of its profits with investors. For someone who owns 100 shares of T-Mobile stock, this means they’ll receive $102 instead of the previous $88 per quarter – an extra $14 every three months, or $56 more per year.

The move comes as T-Mobile continues to compete aggressively in the wireless market with its expanded 5G network and various consumer-friendly initiatives that have helped it gain customers from competitors.