T-Mobile Customers Getting Missing iPhone 17 Trade-In Credits Back

T-Mobile customers who pre-ordered the new iPhone 17 and noticed they didn’t receive their full trade-in credits can breathe easy. The carrier and Apple are fixing the problem and customers will get their missing money back.

According to Android Authority, several T-Mobile customers on the Go5G Plus plan reported only getting part of their promotional trade-in credits when ordering the iPhone 17. Instead of receiving the full $800 credit they were promised, many only saw $200 applied to their order.

Apple has now sent emails to affected customers explaining the situation. The remaining $600 will be automatically applied to their T-Mobile bills over the next three months once they complete their device trade-in. This means customers don’t need to do anything extra – the credits will show up on their monthly bills.

The issue mainly affected people on T-Mobile’s Go5G Plus plan, where customers can get up to $830 off any iPhone 17 model when trading in an eligible device. Other plans like Go5G Next offer even bigger discounts of up to $1,100.

Some customers had canceled their orders when they didn’t see the full credit amount, which was understandable given the confusion. But for those who stuck with their pre-orders, this fix ensures they’ll get the iPhone 17 at the discounted price they were promised while still receiving it during launch week.

Source: Android Authority