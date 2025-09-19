Report: T-Mobile Store Refuses iPhone 17 Pro Sale Without Mandatory Apple Watch Purchase

A frustrated T-Mobile customer walked away empty-handed on iPhone 17 Pro launch day after a corporate store allegedly refused to sell him the phone unless he also purchased an Apple Watch. The customer wanted the new iPhone in a specific color and storage configuration that the store had in stock, but was told the purchase required adding the smartwatch to his order.

According to PhoneArena, this latest incident adds to a troubling pattern of similar customer experiences at T-Mobile locations. The situation reportedly led not just the original customer to leave, but also two other potential buyers who witnessed the exchange.

This isn’t an isolated case. As the report pointed out, T-Mobile customers have faced similar demands throughout 2024 and 2023. In one December 2023 incident, a customer trying to buy an iPhone 15 was told he’d need to add $210 worth of accessories including a case, screen protector, and charger if he wanted to purchase without a promotion. Multiple T-Mobile representatives have privately shared that they face pressure to sell accessories with every phone, with some saying they could face write-ups or even lose their jobs for failing to meet accessory sales targets.

The pressure comes from monthly sales goals that can affect employee pay and job security. Internal documents have previously shown that some T-Mobile locations expect representatives to sell at least three accessories for every phone purchase. This quota system has reportedly led some employees to add accessories to customer orders without proper consent.

For customers wanting to avoid these situations, there are alternatives. Apple Stores, Best Buy locations, and online purchases through Apple or Best Buy typically don’t require accessory bundles. While waiting for shipping might take a few extra days, it can save you from unwanted add-ons that don’t provide real value.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions between corporate sales pressure and customer service. While stores might frame accessory requirements as “bundles” or money-saving deals, customers are essentially being forced to buy items they don’t want or need just to get the phone they came for.

T-Mobile customers dealing with similar situations should know they have options and don’t need to accept forced accessory purchases to get their desired device.

Source: PhoneArena