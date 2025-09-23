T-Mobile Getting New CEO as Mike Sievert Steps Down in November

T-Mobile is getting a new boss this November. The wireless carrier announced that Srini Gopalan, who currently serves as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, will take over as CEO on November 1st, replacing Mike Sievert.

According to T-Mobile’s official announcement, this isn’t a sudden departure but rather part of a planned transition that’s been in the works for years. Sievert isn’t leaving the company entirely – he’s moving into a new role as Vice Chairman where he’ll continue advising on strategy and helping shape T-Mobile’s future direction.

So who is Srini Gopalan? Before joining T-Mobile, he ran Deutsche Telekom’s operations in Germany, where he reportedly doubled the company’s growth and expanded their fiber internet service to millions of homes. He’s also worked at other major companies like Vodafone and Capital One, bringing a mix of telecom and technology experience to the role.

For T-Mobile customers, this change signals the company’s continued focus on digital services and artificial intelligence. Gopalan has been leading T-Mobile’s push to become more data-driven and AI-powered, which could mean more personalized services and potentially better network performance down the road.

Under Sievert’s leadership over the past six years, T-Mobile has grown dramatically, adding millions of customers and becoming the most valuable telecom company in the world. The company has been particularly successful in both wireless and home internet services, often outpacing competitors like Verizon and AT&T in customer growth.

The leadership transition comes at a time when T-Mobile continues to expand its 5G network and compete aggressively on pricing, suggesting customers shouldn’t expect major changes to the company’s strategy of offering competitive deals and network improvements.