Exclusive T-Mobile Offer: $5 Movie Tickets and Freebies on May 20
T-Mobile is bringing blockbuster excitement to its customers with an exclusive offer: $5 tickets to the latest Mission: Impossible film, “The Final Reckoning.”
This special deal (spotted by The Mobile Report) is part of T-Mobile Tuesdays and will be available through the T-Life app on May 20, 2025.
How to Get Your $5 Movie Ticket
On May 20, T-Mobile customers can access the T-Life app to claim a $5 ticket for “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,” which hits theaters on May 23. The tickets are redeemable via Atom, a third-party ticketing service. Past promotions suggest that additional fees may be waived, meaning you could pay just $5 plus applicable taxes. Even IMAX screenings might be included in this offer.
Additional Perks
Beyond the movie ticket, T-Mobile is offering more treats:
- A $5 discount coupon for Qdoba.
- A free original pretzel from Auntie Anne’s.
- Entry into a giveaway for a Motorola Razr bundle.
These offers are also accessible through the T-Life app on May 20. Mark your calendar to take advantage of these exclusive deals through the T-Life app. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy a summer blockbuster and snag some extra goodies.
Source: The Mobile Report