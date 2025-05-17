Report: Mint Mobile Under Fire for Alleged Unauthorized Call Recordings

Mint Mobile, the budget-friendly wireless provider owned by T-Mobile, is under legal scrutiny following allegations that it secretly recorded customer service calls without informing callers. A class action lawsuit filed in California claims the company violated state privacy laws by failing to disclose these recordings.

The lawsuit (reported by Top Class Actions) was initiated by California resident Greg May. He alleged that in December 2024, he contacted Mint Mobile’s customer support to inquire about wireless plans.

During this call, he claims he was not informed that the conversation was being recorded. The complaint asserts that Mint Mobile has a policy of recording both incoming and outgoing customer calls without consistently notifying callers.

Under California’s Invasion of Privacy Act, specifically Penal Code Section 632.7, it’s illegal to record telephone conversations without the consent of all parties involved. Violations can result in fines up to $2,500 per incident or $5,000 in civil penalties per affected individual.

As reported by BestMVNO, May aims to represent a class of California residents who had their calls with Mint Mobile recorded without consent within the year preceding the lawsuit’s filing. The suit seeks $5,000 in statutory damages per violation for each class member. Additionally, it requests a court order to prevent Mint Mobile from continuing the alleged practice of recording calls without clear prior disclosure.

The case, titled May v. Mint Mobile LLC (Case No. 8:25-cv-00731), was initially filed in California state court in March 2025 and has since been moved to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Mint Mobile’s Response