T-Mobile Expands Business Offerings with Palo Alto Networks Partnership
T-Mobile is stepping up its game for business customers, partnering with Palo Alto Networks to roll out a new Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution. This service, called T-Mobile SASE, with Palo Alto Networks, blends T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G Advanced network with Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma SASE 5G platform, aiming to boost security and simplify connectivity for businesses and government agencies.
As businesses ramp up their digital operations, keeping data secure while maintaining seamless connectivity is a major challenge. This partnership aims to tackle that by combining T-Mobile’s robust 5G network with Palo Alto’s industry-leading security tools.
What’s Under the Hood
- 5G Advanced Backbone: T-Mobile’s standalone 5G architecture, built for low latency and high bandwidth, supports this service. It includes built-in encryption to protect network interfaces and subscriber data.
- T-SIMsecure: This is a clientless authentication method using device-specific credentials (like IMSI and IMEI), making it easier for IT teams to manage security across devices, including IoT hardware.
- Security Slicing: Using T-Mobile’s network slicing tech, businesses can create dedicated, isolated segments for secure data transmission, reducing the risk of breaches and improving overall performance.
With remote work and IoT on the rise, businesses need security that can keep up. This partnership aims to deliver just that – a streamlined, scalable solution built for the demands of modern, hyper-connected enterprises.
You can read more about the announcement here.