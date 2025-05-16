T-Mobile Offers $800 to Switch and a Free iPhone 16 Pro
T-Mobile is shaking up the wireless industry with its most aggressive iPhone deal yet. As of May 15, 2025, the Un-carrier is offering a brand-new iPhone 16 Pro for free—no trade-in required—and will pay off up to $800 per line to help customers break free from their current carriers.
This limited-time offer is available with T-Mobile’s new “Experience Beyond” plan, which also includes a 5-year price guarantee.
T-Mobile’s latest promotion is designed to make switching carriers as seamless as possible:
- No Trade-In Necessary: Customers can receive an iPhone 16 Pro (valued at $1,000) on the house via 24 monthly bill credits, simply by signing up for the Experience Beyond plan.
- Carrier Payoff: T-Mobile will cover up to $800 per line to pay off existing phones from other carriers, even if the devices are locked.
- Family-Friendly: The deal extends to families, allowing up to four lines to benefit from the offer.
The Experience Beyond plan is T-Mobile’s most value-packed offering to date, boasting over $200 in added value per line each month:
- Streaming Services: Subscribers get Apple TV+, Hulu, and Netflix included.
- Sports Access: Season-long subscriptions to MLS Season Pass and MLB.TV are part of the package.
- Travel Perks: Enjoy free in-flight Wi-Fi, high-speed data in over 215 countries, and generous hotspot data allowances.
- Satellite Connectivity: T-Satellite with Starlink ensures coverage even in remote areas.
- Magenta Status: This elite status offers exclusive hotel and rental car discounts, weekly freebies through T-Mobile Tuesdays, and more.
With this offer, T-Mobile is positioning itself as the go-to carrier for consumers seeking value without compromise. By eliminating the need for device trade-ins and offering substantial financial incentives, the company aims to attract customers frustrated with the complexities and costs associated with other carriers’ plans.
For more details on this promotion, visit T-Mobile’s official offer page.