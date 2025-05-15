T-Mobile Now Offers Samsung’s Rugged Galaxy XCover7 Pro

T-Mobile has announced the availability of the Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro, a rugged smartphone designed to meet the demanding needs of frontline professionals. This addition to T-Mobile’s portfolio underscores the carrier’s commitment to providing durable and reliable devices for businesses and emergency responders.

The Galaxy XCover7 Pro is engineered to withstand harsh conditions. It boasts MIL-STD-810H certification, ensuring durability against extreme temperatures, vibrations, and drops. Additionally, the device holds an IP68 rating, making it resistant to dust and water, capable of withstanding submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for 30 minutes.

Under the hood, the Galaxy XCover7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. The 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT LCD display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, ensuring clarity and resilience.

For photography, the device is equipped with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP front-facing camera. The 4,350mAh removable battery supports extended usage, and the device includes programmable keys for customizable shortcuts. It also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, providing clear audio in noisy environments.

A standout feature of the Galaxy XCover7 Pro is its certification for T-Mobile’s T-Priority network slice. This ensures that first responders and critical personnel receive prioritized 5G connectivity, even during network congestion, facilitating seamless communication in emergency situations.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro is available through T-Mobile’s business channels. New customers can acquire the device for free or receive up to $600 off an eligible Samsung device with a new line on Business Unlimited Advanced, with no trade-in required. Existing customers can receive the device for free or up to $800 off an eligible device when trading in an eligible device on an eligible Business Unlimited plan.

For more information on the Galaxy XCover7 Pro and T-Mobile’s business offerings, visit T-Mobile’s official website.