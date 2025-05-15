T-Mobile Brings High-Tech Upgrades to the 2025 PGA Championship

T-Mobile is set to bring its 5G Advanced Network Solutions (ANS) to the 2025 PGA Championship, happening from May 12-18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. This move aims to enhance the experience for fans, broadcasters, and event staff.

For the first time, a private 5G network will link wireless cameras on the back nine of a major golf tournament, helping CBS Sports and ESPN capture high-quality, real-time video from the “Green Mile” – a particularly challenging stretch of the course.

A new feature, called “T5G on 14,” will use augmented reality and AI to show live data, like club speed and swing analysis, from the 14th hole. This will give fans at home a fresh way to understand the action.

Fans using the PGA Championship app will get instant updates on big moments, thanks to AI that picks out the best shots. These “Roar Moments” will keep fans engaged, whether they’re watching live or catching up later.

The 5G network will also help event operations run smoothly, making it easier for fans to get through entry points and concessions quickly. Photojournalists covering the event will benefit from fast upload speeds, letting them share high-quality images with their newsrooms in real time.

T-Mobile customers attending the event can visit the exclusive “Club Magenta” lounge near the 10th green. It will offer premium views, free phone charging, drinks, and special guest appearances.

