Metro by T-Mobile Launches TCL K32 5G: Affordable 5G Access at $120
Metro by T-Mobile has expanded its budget-friendly smartphone lineup with the introduction of the TCL K32 5G, now available for $119.99. This new device offers consumers an accessible entry point into 5G connectivity without compromising on essential features.
The TCL K32 5G boasts a sizable 6.75-inch HD+ display, providing ample screen real estate for browsing, streaming, and everyday tasks. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, the device is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card—offering flexibility for users with growing storage needs.
Photography enthusiasts will find a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 13MP main sensor accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor that also functions as a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the front-facing 5MP camera delivers satisfactory performance.
A standout feature of the TCL K32 5G is its robust 5,010mAh battery, designed to support extended use throughout the day. The device also includes practical features such as dual speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and runs on Android 15 out of the box.
Available exclusively in Midnight Blue, the TCL K32 5G is positioned as an ideal option for individuals seeking to transition from older devices to a modern smartphone experience without a hefty price tag.
For more information or to purchase the TCL K32 5G, visit Metro by T-Mobile’s official website or your nearest retail location.