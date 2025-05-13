Proxy by DIGITS Quietly Phased Out by T-Mobile

T-Mobile has officially discontinued its free Proxy by DIGITS feature, a service that allowed customers to add an extra phone number for calls and texts without needing a new SIM card. The feature was quietly phased out on April 9, 2025, and is no longer available to new users.

But as noted by PhoneArena, existing customers who already have a Proxy line can continue using it without interruption.

Proxy by DIGITS was particularly useful for those wanting to keep their primary number private, such as for online transactions or social media interactions. It functioned through the DIGITS app and required an internet connection, but it didn’t support data usage or shortcodes. Despite its limitations, the service was valued for providing a free, secondary number without the need for additional hardware.

For customers seeking similar functionality, T-Mobile now offers DIGITS Talk and Text plans. These plans provide additional lines for a fee, starting as low as $10 per month with discounts and autopay. While not free, these paid options offer more robust features and support compared to the discontinued Proxy service.

The discontinuation of Proxy by DIGITS reflects T-Mobile’s shift towards consolidating its services and focusing on offerings that align with customer demand and technological advancements. As the company continues to evolve its services, customers are encouraged to explore the available DIGITS plans to find the best fit for their communication needs.

Source: PhoneArena