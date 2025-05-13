T-Mobile Rolls Out Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with Bold New Offers

Samsung fans, get ready—T-Mobile just dropped some exciting news! The all-new Galaxy S25 Edge has officially joined T-Mobile’s lineup, and it’s bringing some major upgrades. If you’re looking to upgrade your device, now’s the perfect time to make the switch.
T-Mobile’s Can’t-Miss Deals
Who doesn’t love a great deal? T-Mobile is making it super easy to get your hands on the Galaxy S25 Edge. Here’s what you can snag:
- Score a Free Galaxy S25 Edge: Trade in any smartphone—even one with a cracked screen—and sign up for the new Experience Beyond plan. Boom, the S25 Edge is yours.
- Save Up to $600: Just add a line on most T-Mobile plans, and you’re looking at a hefty discount on any S25 series phone.
- Business Perks: Running a business? You can pick up the S25 Edge for just $100 (or save up to $1,000 on other Samsung models) by adding a line and trading in an eligible device with the Business Unlimited Ultimate plan.
As usual, these deals are spread out over 24 monthly bill credits, with taxes upfront. Prefer to buy it outright? Qualified customers can finance the phone at $45.84/month with $0 down on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan.
What Makes the Galaxy S25 Edge Stand Out?