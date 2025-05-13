T-Mobile Rolls Out Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with Bold New Offers

Samsung fans, get ready—T-Mobile just dropped some exciting news! The all-new Galaxy S25 Edge has officially joined T-Mobile’s lineup, and it’s bringing some major upgrades. If you’re looking to upgrade your device, now’s the perfect time to make the switch.

T-Mobile’s Can’t-Miss Deals

Who doesn’t love a great deal? T-Mobile is making it super easy to get your hands on the Galaxy S25 Edge. Here’s what you can snag:

  • Score a Free Galaxy S25 Edge: Trade in any smartphone—even one with a cracked screen—and sign up for the new Experience Beyond plan. Boom, the S25 Edge is yours.
  • Save Up to $600: Just add a line on most T-Mobile plans, and you’re looking at a hefty discount on any S25 series phone.
  • Business Perks: Running a business? You can pick up the S25 Edge for just $100 (or save up to $1,000 on other Samsung models) by adding a line and trading in an eligible device with the Business Unlimited Ultimate plan.

As usual, these deals are spread out over 24 monthly bill credits, with taxes upfront. Prefer to buy it outright? Qualified customers can finance the phone at $45.84/month with $0 down on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan.

What Makes the Galaxy S25 Edge Stand Out?

Let’s talk specs! The Galaxy S25 Edge is sleek—like, seriously sleek. It’s just 6.4mm thin and weighs only 162g, making it feel almost weightless in your hand. Plus, it features a stunning 6.66-inch OLED display with a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, you’ve got the powerhouse Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, backed by 12GB of RAM for flawless multitasking. And that camera? A 200MP main shooter paired with a 12MP ultra-wide lens—perfect for capturing every moment in razor-sharp detail. Color choices include Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue.

T-Mobile’s new Experience Beyond plan isn’t just about locking in a great deal on the S25 Edge. It’s packed with extras to keep you connected and entertained:

And if that’s not enough, there are even more Samsung deals: get 50% off the Galaxy Tab S10 FE or a free Galaxy Watch 7 when you add a tablet or watch line to your plan.

Pre-orders are live, and the Galaxy S25 Edge officially hits shelves on May 30. Don’t wait—head to T-Mobile’s website to secure your device today!

