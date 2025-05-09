Metro Customers Can Now Reduce Bills by Playing Games

Metro by T-Mobile has partnered with Play2Pay to offer customers the opportunity to lower their monthly bills by up to 30% through the Ad It Up app.

By downloading the app from the App Store or Google Play Store and verifying their Metro phone number, users can access a selection of over 300 games and offers. Engaging with these games and offers earns points, which can be redeemed as credits toward their Metro service.

The app tracks points earned, and customers can redeem them for pre-selected dollar amounts—$5, $10, $15, or $25—up to a maximum of $55 per day. There’s no monthly cap on points, so the more time users invest, the more they can save. Additionally, family members can contribute points, with credits applied to the overall account balance.

It’s important to note that customers enrolled in Autopay should redeem their credits at least five days before their payment due date to maintain their discount. Also, the Ad It Up app cannot post payments to suspended accounts; it only works with active Metro accounts.

This innovative approach not only offers a fun way for customers to save money but also enhances user engagement with Metro’s services.

For more information, visit this page.

Source: BusinessWire