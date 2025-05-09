Motorola Edge (2024) Free at T-Mobile with Any Trade-In – Even Old Devices
T-Mobile is offering the Motorola Edge (2024) for free with any trade-in, regardless of the device’s condition or the customer’s current plan.
This promotion does not require customers to change their existing plans, including legacy ones, though a $35 connection fee applies. The deal was confirmed by a T-Mobile employee on Reddit and reported by Android Authority.
The Motorola Edge (2024) features a 6.6-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also boasts a 50MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP front-facing camera. The device supports 68W wired and 15W wireless charging, and comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.
While the phone offers solid performance and fast charging capabilities, it comes with some drawbacks, such as limited software support—three years of security updates and two years of OS updates—and pre-installed bloatware.
This deal presents a cost-effective option for T-Mobile customers seeking a new device without the need to upgrade their plans.
Source: Android Authority.