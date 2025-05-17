T-Mobile Tops RCS Messaging with Over 613 Million Daily Messages
T-Mobile is leading the way in modern messaging, handling over 613 million Rich Communication Services (RCS) messages every day in the U.S., according to a recent report by Android Authority. This accounts for more than half of the 1 billion RCS messages sent across the country each day, highlighting T-Mobile’s dominant role in this growing space.
RCS, the next step up from traditional SMS, offers features like read receipts, typing indicators, higher quality media sharing, and improved group chat capabilities. Unlike regular texts, RCS messages rely on mobile data or Wi-Fi, making them more versatile and interactive.
The reported numbers also include messages sent through T-Mobile’s Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), like Mint Mobile, Google Fi, and Metro. Back in 2020, the combined daily RCS traffic for T-Mobile and its MVNOs was around 224.5 million messages, meaning today’s figures reflect a nearly threefold increase.
This surge comes as the broader messaging landscape shifts, with Apple recently announcing support for RCS in iMessage chats with Android users, bridging a longstanding gap between the two platforms.
Source: Android Authority