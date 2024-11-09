Here’s What to Do If You’re Still Paying a Monthly Sprint Flex Lease Charge

A few months ago, it was discovered that former Sprint customers continue to be charged a monthly fee for their leased phones. This was a loophole that was revealed to be caused by a payment plan with no end. Despite T-Mobile’s $26 billion acquisition of Sprint in 2020, the latter’s customers continue to be charged.

After learning about this, some customers took action on the matter. On Reddit, one customer shared his experience and said that T-Mobile would issue a $237.57 refund. But when he asked about the 12 months of charges he also paid, the rep told him they can only process disputes for 60-day charges. After asking about the company’s ethical standards, the wireless carrier allegedly hung up on him and reversed the $237.57 refund initially agreed to him.

As PhoneArena shares, T-Mobile is not entirely to blame in this case. One of the biggest issues in this is that the customer signed up for a lease with no end date. But to be fair, T-Mobile and Sprint are also in the wrong since they never updated their customers on when the lease payments would end.

The publication also shared that customers who are affected by this charge can easily go to a T-Mobile store and ask to have the charge removed. If you’re unsure, you can ask a rep to review your account. If you’re still paying a monthly leasing charge, you can have that removed immediately.

