T-Mobile Unveils Holiday Deals for 2024
With the holiday season coming up, T-Mobile has unveiled its latest deals for both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.
The highlight of the announcement is that Metro by T-Mobile customers will get the Apple Watch SE and iPhone 12 both for $99.99. This is also the first time that customers can get the full lineup of Apple Watches with no contracts, credit checks, and no surprises.
Meanwhile, T-Mobile customers can save $1,000 with the latest tech. Home Internet customers can also get a free smart TV. More importantly, T-Mobile has decided to bring back its popular offer of four free smartphones and four voice lines for only $100 per month.
If you’re on the hunt for a holiday deal, you can visit T-Mobile’s website for more options.
Source: T-Mobile