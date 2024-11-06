T-Mobile Breaks World Record for Upload Speeds
T-Mobile has achieved a new world record today. This time, it has set a record for its 5G upload speeds.
Thanks to its partnership with Ericsson and Qualcomm, T-Mobile was able to reach a peak upload speed of 2.2Gbps on its 5G network in a testing done at the SoFi Stadium in California. This was achieved through a new technology called 5G DC. As T-Mobile says, this is the fastest 5G upload speed to be ever recorded.
AndroidAuthority points out that 5G DC (5G Dual Connectivity) is not the same as 5G UC. The former combines two 5G spectrum types (mmWave and mid-band) in order to deliver more reliable and faster upload speeds.
When it comes to upload speeds, people tend to give this an afterthought since download speeds are being prioritized. But these two are equally important. And in a high-density location like the SoFi Stadium, upload speed can be a vital requirement for concertgoers.
It’s exciting what T-Mobile’s new technology could be like in the future. This test is simply the start.
Source: AndroidAuthority