Report: T-Mobile Tuesdays’ Next Physical Freebie is a Pair of Gloves
T-Mobile is planning on releasing a pair of gloves for its next T-Mobile Tuesdays’ freebie item.
This is a fitting giveaway, especially since winter is coming. They’re not high-end fancy gloves but just regular ones that look pretty comfortable.
The material looks like it’s a knitted glove with a black, white, and magenta stripe pattern. On the cuff, there’s a T-Mobile tag. The good part about using these gloves is that they are touch-compatible. You won’t need to remove the gloves to use your phone.
The Mobile Report has not revealed the exact date when the gloves will be available. But it’s likely it will be sometime in November.
Source: The Mobile Report