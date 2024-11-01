Mint Mobile Rolls Out New Plan for Kids
Mint Mobile has a new service specifically targeting kids.
In a somewhat disturbing ad, Ryan Reynolds introduced the new Mint Kids plan in a video with a mini-Ryan Reynolds. The new plan promises to be “a full-size wireless plan designed specifically for children.”
The Mint Kids plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and 5GB of data for $15 per month. It also includes parental monitoring controls so their kids are always safe and secure. Parents can monitor the data usage of their child and receive all communications (including alerts) related to the account.
Lastly, Mint Kids plan comes with flexibility and no contracts, which allows parents to make adjustments to the plan as they see fit.
The plan is now available online. It will be available at Target next month. For more information, you can visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile