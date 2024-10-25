T-Mobile Makes $1M Pledge for Rally for Hurricane Relief Efforts
With the onslaught of the recent hurricane, everyone is doing their best to help those who were badly affected. Today, T-Mobile announced that it is making a pledge of up to $1 million through its “Rally for Relief” during the MLB World Series.
This will include the following:
- $25k for every home run hit during the World Series
- $10 when anyone texts ‘RALLY’ to 90999 throughout the World Series
- Up to $1M committed to the American Red Cross
In addition to this, T-Mobile has partnered with Sheryl Crow to record a new track that will be featured during a TV spot that will debut during Game 1 of the World Series.
If you are interested in helping, you can learn more by visiting T-Mobile’s newsroom.