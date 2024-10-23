 T-Mobile No Longer Reduces Price on Seasonal Plan Suspensions

Wireless carriers have an option for users to suspend or freeze a plan for a limited period. While it’s temporarily suspended, users continue to keep the line and just pay a reduced cost. Unfortunately, it looks like T-Mobile plans to continue charging customers full price during a seasonal suspension period. 

As reported by PhoneArena, seasonal suspensions on the Un-carrier will “now be charged the full monthly recurring charge.” This was discovered on October 10 by a Reddit user. 

After checking T-Mobile’s support pages, this charge seems to be reflected. The page reads: 

“The account will be billed the plan’s regular monthly charge, including any data add-ons or additional features.”

This is a huge difference compared to T-Mobile’s previous plan reduction for voluntary suspensions to $10 per month. 

Of course, this change has left customers angry and frustrated once again. If you are someone who uses a seasonal suspension to reduce your monthly bill, how do you feel about this change?

Source: AndroidAuthority

