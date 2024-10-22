T-Mobile, Miller Electric Company Collaborate for Fully Autonomous AVs in Jacksonville
T-Mobile and Miller Electric Company earlier unveiled a collaboration between the two companies that will allow Jacksonville, FL visitors to experience a fully autonomous public transit.
The wireless carrier announced today that Miller Electric Company will be using its Advanced Network Solutions (ANS) 5G private network to power its fleet of AVs along the waterfront and urban core. This is part of Jacksonville’s Ultimate Urban Circulator program.
Through this, Miller Electric’s autonomous AVs will transport tourists along a 3-mile stretch from EverBank Stadium to the new waterfront hub. The AVs are planned to operate by the middle of 2025.
