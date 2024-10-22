T-Mobile Lets You Connect Your Secondary Device for $5/Month
T-Mobile is making it easier for your “secondary device” to connect to your existing plan, as long as you’re on either Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next plans.
Previously, device users had to sign up for a specific plan for the secondary device they use, such as a smartwatch, tablet, or laptop. But if you’re already signed up on either plan, you can just add $5 per month per device to stay connected on these devices.
As T-Mobile pointed out, this is a much cheaper alternative than its rivals, which usually charges more for providing connectivity on these devices. Check out this comparison table that T-Mobile prepared:
Aside from offering a $5 per month per device connectivity add-on, T-Mobile is covering the price difference of Wi-Fi-only and cellular-enabled devices. This includes eligible laptops that T-Mobile does not sell. By connecting an eligible device to T-Mo’s network, customers can get up to a $200 reimbursement.
This device connectivity add-on is now available for T-Mobile new and existing Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next plan holders. Visit T-Mobile’s page to learn more.
Source: The Mobile Report