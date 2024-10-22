T-Mobile Customers Facing an Issue With Their Yearly Upgrade Perk

A lot of people signed up for T-Mobile’s yearly upgrade offer, which allowed them to change their phones as long as they’re halfway through the installment plan. The offer allows them to trade to a newer model for free (or almost free). Unfortunately, some T-Mobile customers are facing problems with this perk right now.

As reported by The Mobile Report, T-Mo users shared their frustration on Reddit that they were unable to trade-in to the iPhone 16 Pro. Customers who were supposed to get a $1,000 off on the yearly upgrade offer only got $800 instead of the full advertised amount.

The publication shared that it’s possible the yearly upgrade offer was affected when T-Mo modified its offers earlier this month. After reaching out to T-Mobile, the publication was able to get a response right away.

As it turns out, the issue was a “configuration issue that affected a small number of customers.” T-Mobile has fixed the problem and has notified affected customers that the “correct promotion has been added to their line.”

After checking, however, it looks like the issue is still affecting trade-in values for this device. The publication has already shared the update to T-Mobile, but is still waiting for a response.

Source: The Mobile Report