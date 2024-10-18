T-Mobile Employees Plan a Walk-Out if Un-carrier Doesn’t Reverse Decision
After announcing that it will reduce its trade-in discount offer for military officers, senior citizens, and first responders, T-Mobile employees have decided to stage a protest against their employer. Those who have shown their dismay at the new change were employees who were mostly veterans and first responders. They called for the company to change its decision and “restore full promotional eligibility for veterans and first responders.”
As PhoneArena reported, employees plan to stage a walk-out on November 29, Black Friday (aka one of the busiest shopping events of the year). This could cause a huge problem for T-Mobile since this is a day when they would require all their employees to be available.
With the reduction in trade-in discounts, veterans and first responders are paying more than those on a regular plan. This is because these customers aren’t suitable for other plans and promotions.
Although the plan to stage a walk-out is only on Reddit, it’s unsure whether the employees will take heed and follow it. Hopefully, T-Mobile listens to its employees and bring back the original discount for these customers.
Source: PhoneArena