T-Mobile Opens Pre-orders for New Apple iPad mini
After coming out with its new iPhone 16 lineup, Apple has taken the wraps off of a new iPad mini. While it is the first upgrade since 2021, the new mini comes with interesting features; including the latest technology: Apple Intelligence.
The new iPad mini comes with a new A17 Pro chip with 128GB of storage. Apple also has equipped the device with a new Wi-Fi 6E chip and USB-C port, which is supposed to be faster than previous versions of the device. The iPad mini also comes with an Apple Pencil Pro.
While the device won’t be available until Wednesday, October 23, T-Mobile is already accepting pre-orders for the device. You can pre-order the iPad mini starting today and get the device next week.
For more information, visit T-Mobile’s website.