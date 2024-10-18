TCL Unveils T-Mobile-Exclusive Ultra-Portable Device for Secure Connections Without Wi-Fi
TCL has innovated a new product that promises to deliver reliable and secure connections without the need for Wi-Fi. And the best part is, this ultra-portable device is exclusively available at T-Mobile.
The TCL 5G RedCap (aka TCL LINKPORT IK511) is a 5G connectivity device that the manufacturer made exclusively for T-Mobile. Through this device, laptops and tablets can connect to T-Mobile’s 5G SA network.
The device is called RedCap, which is a play on its real meaning: Reduced Capability. It serves as the perfect solution for anyone hoping to get a more secure, reliable, and faster connection instead of Wi-Fi and 4G LTE.
The TCL 5G RedCap is now available at T-Mobile for $96. But for a limited time period, T-Mobile users can get the device at 50% off. T-Mobile is also offering a discount on the device when you add it to your Go5G Next or Go5G Business Next plan.
If you would like to learn more about the 5G RedCap, visit this page.