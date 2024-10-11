Report: T-Mobile Fixing Gateway Issue Affecting Home Internet Gamers

Earlier today, gamers using T-Mobile’s Home Internet service reported encountering a problem with their connection. After having been alerted of the situation, T-Mobile is reportedly working on fixing the problem.

Users shared their experience on Reddit after having been kicked from their online games. Some also reported a problem with voice chat services and using VPNs.

As noted by The Mobile Report, the issue seems to be affecting users of the latest firmware of the Sercomm G4SE gateway model. While it resembles Sercomm’s other gateway device, the G4AR, the latter isn’t experiencing any issues.

Users who were able to swap their gateways have reportedly fixed the issues they are experiencing. Some users also tried to swap the G4SE but have received the same model running the 1.03.19 firmware version in return.

T-Mobile has already been made aware of the issue and has released a statement:

“Thanks for reaching out on this. We’re aware of an issue that’s intermittently impacting service for a small number of Home Internet customers and are actively working to resolve it.”

We’ll have to wait until T-Mobile releases another statement to know if the issue has already been sorted out.

Source: The Mobile Report