T-Mobile Will Let You Connect Your Devices for $5/Month
T-Mobile has unveiled a new promotion for new and existing subscribers. Starting October 17th, customers will be able to connect a smartwatch, laptop, or tablet to the Go5G Next or Go5G Business Next plans. All it takes is just $5 per month per device.
PhoneArena pointed out that wearable devices cost $7.50 per month on Verizon and $10.99 per month on AT&T. Meanwhile, laptops and tablets cost $10 per month on Verizon and $20.99 per month on AT&T.
With T-Mobile’s offer, you can connect your devices and get up to 30GB of high-speed data per month. Once the high-speed data has been consumed, the connection speed drops to 600 kbps.
T-Mobile will also be giving customers a $200 discount on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch or tablet by simply adding it to either plan for $5 per month. Eligible devices include:
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
- Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S10+
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G
- And many more
The publication also shared that T-Mobile will be offering cellular-enabled devices at a lower Wi-Fi-only price, which can sometimes lead to a $200 difference.
The discount will be available starting Oct. 17 too.
Source: PhoneArena