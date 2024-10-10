T-Mobile: Presenting at the Deutsche Telekom Capital Markets Day
T-Mobile will be presenting at the Deutsche Telekom Capital Markets Day.
The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, starting at 11:15 AM EDT. The event is expected to last 3.5 hours and will include presentations from Mike Sievert, president & chief executive officer, and Peter Osvaldik, executive vice president & chief financial officer of T-Mobile.
If you are interested in joining the event, you can tune into the webcast around that time. During the virtual event, there will be a live webcast of the talk. It will be available on this page.
Source: T-Mobile