T-Mobile Gets Ready for Hurricane Milton
After getting the approval from the FCC to launch its Starlink satellite SMS service, T-Mobile wasted no time in activating its emergency operations and preparedness plans for Hurricane Milton. At the same time, the Un-carrier has mobilized its emergency teams to prepare for this hurricane.
- T-Mobile’s network has been hardened to withstand anticipated extreme weather conditions along Milton’s projected path and the company’s experienced emergency response teams are preparing portable generators and heavy-duty network equipment to provide support when and where needed.
- T-Mobile’s emergency response team is actively working with federal and state public safety agencies as well as Florida’s State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Tallahassee to identify early prioritization needs immediately following the storm.
- To keep employees safe, T-Mobile has temporarily closed stores, a Customer Experience Center and a T-Mobile for Business Virtual Business Center, all of which are located in Milton’s path. Customer calls will be rerouted to other locations. The company’s community support team is on standby to deploy relief supplies as conditions allow.
- T-Mobile and Starlink asked for and received a second Special Temporary Authority (STA) from the FCC to operate our T-Mobile Starlink Direct-to-Cellular service over Hurricane Milton’s projected path. Wireless emergency alerts and SMS, including the ability to text 911, are now enabled in Florida as well as the areas previously impacted by Hurricane Helene.
- T-Mobile also stands ready to support cross-carrier roaming requests from other wireless providers as needed.
With T-Mobile’s Starlink satellite SMS service temporarily approved for activation, customers have the ability to text 911 in areas impacted by Hurricanes Milton and Helene. According to Engadget, devices that connect to this network will display “T-Mobile SpaceX.” SpaceX has advised users that their service works best near a window or outdoors.
Source: T-Mobile, PhoneScoop