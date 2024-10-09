T-Mobile is Rolling Out a 5G On Demand Service by End of 2024
T-Mobile is rolling out a new feature for its customers. The service, called 5G On Demand, offers a complete, portable 5G private network and services solution. Through this service, customers have an easier and more efficient solution for deploying 5G private networks virtually anywhere.
According to T-Mobile’s announcement, 5G On Demand will be available commercially by the end of 2024. It will power “the dynamic requirements of industries including media and entertainment, oil and gas, construction and more.”
Even though this is the first time T-Mobile introduced this service, it has been utilized along with T-Mo’s partnership with the PGA Championship with CBS Sports and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with NBC Sports. Through these events, T-Mobile was able to bring audiences closer to the action.
T-Mobile Business Group’s SVP, Strategy, Product and Solutions Engineering, Mishka Dehghan, said:
“With 5G On Demand, T-Mobile is transforming how businesses and organizations implement 5G private networks, prioritizing cost-efficiency and simplicity. We’re making it easier than ever to set up powerful networks, empowering teams to focus on what they do best — delivering exceptional content and services without the complications of traditional infrastructure.”
