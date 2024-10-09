Report: T-Mobile Bringing Back a BOGO Offer
Everyone loves getting a good deal, especially when it comes to their wireless plan. Thankfully, T-Mobile is bringing back its BOGO line deal in a few days.
As spotted by a Reddit user, the Un-carrier will be offering a BOGO line deal that gives customers two lines for the price of one. The offer will be available starting Thursday, October 10.
PhoneArena reported the offer but has not yet fully divulged the details about the offer since it has not yet been officially announced. The report also reveals that more information will be released tomorrow.
As of this writing, however, not everyone will be eligible for the offer. The report shares that it will not be available to customers on a 55+, military, or first responder plan. You’ll also need to be a T-Mobile customer for at least two days before you can get the offer.
We’ll have to wait for the official announcement from T-Mobile tomorrow.
Source: PhoneArena