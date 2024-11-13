Report: T-Mobile Rolling Out Insurance Service Beyond Smartphones
T-Mobile is joining in on the trend of offering insurance, just like its biggest rivals do. AT&T and Verizon have long offered the Protect Advantage for 4 plan and the Home Device Protect program, respectively. With this, T-Mo has unveiled its newest product: Protection 360 HomeTech service.
The Mobile Report received a leaked document revealing the Un-carrier’s plans to launch this new service. It costs $25 per month (plus taxes) and is supported by Assurant.
Under this service, customers can get repair and replacement services for their devices. The publication reveals that it is not limited to devices connected to T-Mobile’s network. Additionally, the service offers live tech support for covered devices.
The other benefits of the service include:
- Coverage for unlimited number of Wi-Fi-enabled devices
- $2,000 per claim limit, $5,000 per 12-month consecutive period
- No device registration required
- 24/7 live tech support for connected devices
- Protection on accidental damage, out-of-warranty mechanical/electrical breakdown, and power surge
- Quick and easy claims filing
The devices covered by the service, along with their deductibles (service fee) include:
- $0: Gaming accessories:
- $29: Smart home devices
- $89: Tablets, Audio headsets, Wearables, Desktops/laptops, Printers, Digital cameras, and Connected speakers
Right now, the information was spotted from a leaked document. T-Mobile is aiming to launch the service on November 14, 2024. This means we’ll know more about the service soon.
Source: The Mobile Report