T-Mobile Unveils Free Backup Data Service In Times of an Outage
Outages may not happen often, but they are nonetheless equally annoying for customers that rely on their internet service provider (ISP) for connectivity. Luckily, T-Mobile has a way to make sure households and small business stay connected during these times.
As shared by PhoneArena, T-Mobile customers with a cable or fiber connection are getting extra data at no extra cost. These customers will continue to have backup 5G internet connection to stay connected during times of an internet outage. T-Mobile customers have access to this backup connection for $20 per month, which already includes 130GB of data.
All T-Mobile backup internet customers will receive three free data passes every year starting November 14. These data passes come with an extra 130GB of data to hook you up when your Wi-Fi goes down.
In addition to this backup connection, T-Mobile is offering the Nimble Champ Pro 20k 65W Portable Power at 50% off to new customers for a limited time period. This is a great portable battery pack that you can use to power your 5G gateway for seven hours. With the discount in place, you can get the portable battery pack at $49.99.
To know more, visit T-Mobile’s website.
Source: PhoneArena