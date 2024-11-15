T-Mobile Sends Out Email Inviting Subscribers to Switch to T Life App
Earlier this year, T-Mobile released the T Life app and shut down its T-Mobile Tuesdays app. The T Life app was released to offer more than just the rewards program. Throughout the months, the Un-carrier disclosed its plans to eventually shut down its original T-Mobile app. And today, the wireless carrier has finally held true to that promise.
As spotted by The Mobile Report, the original T-Mobile app is no longer publicly listed on the App Store or Google Play Store. While this is the case, device users can continue to use the T-Mobile app on their device. But considering it basically has the same functionality as the newer T Life app, it’s only a matter of time before T-Mobile officially shuts it down.
Adding to this, T-Mobile sent out an email to its subscribers inviting them to use the T Life app as their “new everything app.”
With its looming end, it’s probably the best time to start using the newer app so that you don’t have to worry about losing access to your account when T-Mobile finally shuts down the older app.
Source: The Mobile Report