T-Mobile Users on an iPhone Spot Small Change on Their Device
T-Mobile has quietly introduced a welcomed improvement for iPhone device users. Instead of having to memorize the name of the T-Mobile plan being used, T-Mobile subscribers can now see the name of their plan on the “Cellular Plans” field.
Prior to this change, iPhone users saw details like “HD Video” or “4K UHD Video.” But this change makes it a lot easier to know which plan you are using.
As shared by PhoneArena, most of the users that saw this change are using iPhones running on iOS 18. But there are also some users on an older iOS version who were able to see the accurate plan name.
While this seems like an insignificant change, it’s still one that iPhone users are welcoming wholeheartedly. If you’re one of these users, were you already able to spot the change?
Source: PhoneArena