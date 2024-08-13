Report: T-Mobile’s P360 to Get Free Screen Replacements + Other Perks
T-Mobile’s Protection 360 (P360) has been a big help for smartphone users who always encounter a mishap with their devices. Through this device insurance program, users get an assurance that their device will be taken care of in such instances.
Back in July, it was reported that T-Mobile will allow users to enroll their new device at any time instead of the 30-day period after its purchase. And today, there’s a new report that this insurance coverage will be getting an extra perk.
As The Mobile Report shared, T-Mobile will be offering $0 front screen replacements, which previously cost $29 to all tiers (except tier 1). The insurance coverage will now also offer low-cost back glass replacements with P360, costing between $10-$29. All this is made possible with T-Mobile’s partnership with Assurant. But the best news of all is that P360’s pricing remains the same.
These benefits will be available starting October 1, 2024. T-Mobile will also be charging a 5% late fee for P360 costs so make sure you make timely payments to avoid this charge.
Source: The Mobile Report