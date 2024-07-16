Report: T-Mobile Making Changes to Device Insurance Program Soon
T-Mobile has good news for its customers. Although it hasn’t been announced yet, it looks like the Un-carrier is making positive changes to its device insurance program.
According to The Mobile Report, the Un-carrier will be removing its 30-day enrollment restriction for its Protection 360 (P360) device insurance program. This means that all postpaid customers will be able to sign up for the carrier’s comprehensive protection plan regardless of the date they purchased their device.
Before this anticipated change, the P360 plan had a limited duration when customers could enroll their device. They could only add P360 within 30 days after they purchased their device. But if the report holds true, this 30-day window will be removed. The report also states that the new change could take effect as early as July 16th so we’ll have to see if T-Mobile makes an official announcement within the day.
T-Mobile’s P360 insurance program offers extensive coverage on enrolled devices, including theft, loss, hardware malfunctions, and accidental damage that exceed the standard warranty period. Customers also get unlimited screen protector replacements with the service, which make it a valuable add-on for device users.
Source: The Mobile Report