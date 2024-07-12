Report: T-Mobile’s T Life App Tends to Drain Your Battery Juice
Last January, T-Mobile rolled out the T Life app that replaced the native T-Mobile Tuesdays app for its rewards program. Months after its release, some users are discovering that this app has been draining their battery life.
A Reddit user shared his observation after using the T Life app. According to his AdGuard app, T-Mobile’s T Life app tried to push more than 54,000 ads and 187 tracker requests in just 24 hours. These ads and trackers were successfully blocked by his AdGuard app.
But while this sounds good, it also raises a concern on the device’s battery life. PhoneArena shared that the constant attempts to block ads and trackers tend to drain the battery of the user’s device as well as its resources.
Aside from allowing customers to claim their T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards, the T Life app is where they can make changes to their plan, add a line, make a payment, track data usage, manage T-Mobile Home Internet, and get EIP status. The app is also where users can set up their SyncUP KIDS smartwatch.
We’re waiting for a statement from T-Mobile regarding this.
Source: PhoneArena