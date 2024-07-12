T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile Unveil Back-to-School Deals
It’s back to school season! And with that, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile want to help bring savings to its customers. Here are some of the offers that they are currently running on their website:
T-Mobile
- Apple iPhone 14 – Free (up to $730) when you trade in an eligible device and add a line on one of T-Mobile’s Go5G plans
- Apple iPhone 15 – Free (up to $830 off) when you trade in an eligible device on Go5G Plus
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro – Free (up to $1000 off) when you trade in an eligible device on Go5G Next
- Google Pixel 8 – Free (up to $800 off) when you add a line on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next
- Samsung Galaxy A15 5G – Free (up to $300 off) when you add a new line on any plan
- Samsung Galaxy S23 – Free (up to $800 off) when you add a line on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE – 50% off when you add a line on any plan
- Samsung Galaxy S24 – Free (up to $800 off) when you add a line on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next
Metro by T-Mobile
- moto edge – Free (up to $499) when you sign up for Metro Flex Plus and bring your number to Metro
- moto g stylus – Free (up to $259) when you sign up for Metro Flex Plus
- REVVL 7 – Free (up to $259) when you sign up for Metro Flex Plus
- REVVL 7 Pro – Free (up to $249) when you sign up for Metro Flex Plus Up and bring your number to Metro
- Samsung A15 – Free (up to $249) when you sign up for Metro Flex Plus Up and bring your number to Metro
- Samsung A35 – Free (up to $499) when you sign up for Metro Flex Plus and bring your number to Metro
The two also have offers for connected devices (like the SyncUP KIDS Watch, Apple Watch, iPad 9th Gen, Samsung Galaxy Watch6, and Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G) and Home Internet plans. You can learn more about these offers when you visit their websites.